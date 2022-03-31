Officials: Reports show widespread wind damage across Louisiana, Mississippi
Published 7:27 am Thursday, March 31, 2022
Officials with the National Weather Service say they have received widespread reports of wind damage and tornadoes across Louisiana and Mississippi.
NWS officials in Jackson posted a map of the preliminary reports they have received from across the region. Officials say they are still receiving reports and encourage anyone who knows of damage to send in a report, picture and time of damage for further investigation,
Click here to get information on how to submit a storm report.
Over the next few days, NWS officials will be visiting many of the sites to determine if any tornadic activity was involved some of the wind damage.
—
Yesterday’s storms brought widespread reports of wind damage and at least several tornadoes. Here’s a preliminary look at storm reports sent in already. If you know of damage, please send us a report, picture, and time of damage. Thanks! #lawx #mswx #arwx pic.twitter.com/sxIIXkDOt6
— NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) March 31, 2022