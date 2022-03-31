Police: Man wanted in connection with New Orleans murder may have fled to Mississippi

Published 3:12 pm Thursday, March 31, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A man connected to a New Orleans homicide may be in the Jackson area, police warn.

New Orleans police say that William Powell III has been charged with the second-degree murder of a woman found deceased on the sidewalk on March 19.

Officials have identified the victim as Ciara Bullock, 35.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Police believe that Powell may have fled to the Jackson area.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Powell’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Michael Haynes at 504-658-5300, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

 

 

 

More News

Police say this unidentified man interrupted Alabama church and left odd things on front pew and walked out

Mississippi man gets 124 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a 24-year-old who died after ingesting it

Mississippi man who admitted to abusing child gets 25 years for crime; 3-month-old had broken bones, brain injuries

‘It took almost half of a complete roof and peeled it back.’ Community takes stock as future of school uncertain after it suffers major damage from storm.

Print Article