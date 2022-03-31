Mississippi man gets 124 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a 24-year-old who died after ingesting it

A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 124 years in prison for drug trafficking that was linked to at least one overdose death.

Earlier this year, Carlos Allen was found guilty of selling fentanyl, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of hydrocodone and possession of amphetamine.

Court documents show Allen sold fentanyl to 24-year-old Austin Elliott last year, resulting in Elliott’s death. His parents, Charles and Tina Elliott, were there for Monday’s sentencing, WLBT-TV reported.

“Our goal ever since Austin passed away was that Austin would be the last person that Carlos Allen killed. And that happened today. He has a life sentence, basically,” Charles Elliott said.

Immediately after sentencing, Madison and Rankin District Attorney Bubba Bramlett told reporters the reason for Allen’s stiff sentence is, in part, linked to Allen knowing the drug was killing people but he sold it anyway.

“It can’t bring our son back, our only child,” Tina Elliott said. “I’m grateful that he will never get out and it’s consecutive. It’s 124 years. I’m okay with that. But as far as justice, no.”