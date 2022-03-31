Mississippi man arrested after agents seize more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth, spice

Published 12:32 pm Thursday, March 31, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested Wednesday after officials seized more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth and spice and $1,500 in cash during a drug bust.

Marcus Lofton, 49, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at a residence on Evans Street, and charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine, one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and one count of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (Spice).

Lofton was arrested after agents from the Hattiesburg Police along, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, DEA, Columbia Police Department, Forrest and Lamar County sheriff’s offices, and members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force made the drug bust.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Agents seized 603 grams of cocaine, 130 grams of methamphetamine, 408 grams of Spice, 40 grams of marijuana and $1,530. In all the drugs weighed 4.16 pounds.

Additional charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

More News

Police say this unidentified man interrupted Alabama church and left odd things on front pew and walked out

Mississippi man gets 124 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a 24-year-old who died after ingesting it

Mississippi man who admitted to abusing child gets 25 years for crime; 3-month-old had broken bones, brain injuries

‘It took almost half of a complete roof and peeled it back.’ Community takes stock as future of school uncertain after it suffers major damage from storm.

Print Article