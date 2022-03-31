MEMA: More than quarter of Mississippi’s counties saw damage from Wednesday’s severe weather. Here’s the list.

Preliminary reports from Wednesday’s severe weather in the Magnolia State indicate widespread damage across most of Mississippi, from Panola County in the north to Jackson County in the south.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said preliminary reports indicate damage in more than a quarter of Mississippi’s 82 counties.

So far, three injuries have been reported to MEMA. Two people were injured in Noxubee County and one person was injured in Holmes County.

MEMA continues to work with counties to assess the damage. Statewide there are reports of homes damaged, trees down, and power outages due to straight-line winds and possible tornadoes.

The counties most affected by the storm system that plowed through the state include Bolivar, Calhoun, Hinds, Warren and Yazoo counties. Properties in these counties suffered significant damage, MEMA reports.

Initial damage assessments are underway. MEMA officials say the number of counties affected and the amount of damage reported is likely to change through the assessment process.

If you know of damage from Wednesday’s severe weather, report damage via the MEMA self-report tool.

The counties reporting some type of damage to homes ranging from affected to destroyed are the following:

Bolivar*

Calhoun*

Forrest

Greene

Hinds*

Holmes

Humphreys

Jackson

Lafayette

Lawrence

Leake

Leflore

Oktibbeha

Panola

Smith

Tallahatchie

Warren*

Washington

Wayne

Yalobusha

Yazoo*

*Initial reports showing the most significant damage