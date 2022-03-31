Aunt praying for Mississippi teen’s safe return. It’s been a week since runaway was last seen.

Published 12:15 pm Thursday, March 31, 2022

By Daily Leader Staff

Authorities continue to look for a missing Lincoln County teen presumed to be a runaway.

Kayden Ritchey, 16, was last seen Wednesday, March 23, on Nalco Lane around 10:45 p.m.

Doneisha Duke, Ritchey’s aunt and legal guardian, said she cannot keep up with all the messages she is receiving about him.

“I’m trusting God will intervene and the situation will be handled properly, so I am leaving my stress and hurt at His feet,” Duke said in a Facebook post. “I do ask that if you see Kayden out somewhere that you call it in to the Lincoln County Sheriff Department immediately. I also ask that you continue to pray over the situation. Pray over the officers who have followed up with every piece of information regarding Kayden. Pray for their safety as they continue to look for him … Pray for Kayden and his safety as well, please. Thank you.”

“We have been running down leads on him around town, but no luck so far,” Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing said.

Ritchey is known to frequent the area of Startown and North Jackson Street in Brookhaven.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 601-833-5231.

