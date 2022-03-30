Report: Nurse leaving for work spotted abandoned dead infant on her porch; she initially thought it was a package

A Mississippi woman who found a dead, abandoned baby on her porch last week initially thought it was just a package that had been delivered, a Memphis TV station reported.

Southaven Police reported that someone had called them to report the newborn’s discovery.

WREG-TV reported that a Southaven nurse who was leaving for work spotted the infant’s body and immediately checked the unclothed infant for a pulse, but could not detect one and then called police.

Southaven Police have asked for the public’s help to find the mother, asking anyone with information to call them at (662)-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org