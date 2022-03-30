Police: Mississippi man recently released from prison for 2008 murder shoots at police vehicle

Published 6:58 am Wednesday, March 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man recently released from prison after serving time for murder was arrested Tuesday after reportedly shooting at a police vehicle.

WLOX News in Biloxi reports that Tony M. Howard, 36, of Moss Point has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into a motor vehicle and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Howard was recently released from prison after being sentenced to serve 20 years for the 2008 murder of Lorenzo Nettles.

Tuesday morning, officers responded to reports of a man firing a handgun into the air near Macphelah Road and Frederick Street.

When the first officer arrived on the scene, shots were fired in the direction of the officer, hitting the driver-side door of the squad vehicle.

Officers were able to take Howard into custody without further incident. Howard is currently held at the Jackson County jail without bond.

