Georgia police officer makes traffic stop — finds drugs, weapon and man wanted for Mississippi murder

When Georgia police officers made a traffic stop Saturday they found drugs, a weapon and a man wanted for a Mississippi murder.

An officer in Kennesaw, Georgia, made a traffic stop after he noticed a vehicle with multiple equipment violations.

When the officer stopped the vehicle, he reportedly found ecstasy, THC vapes, marijuana, and a gun in the car.

The officer also discovered that the passenger in the car was wanted for murder out of Indianola, Mississippi.

According to news sources in Atlanta, officers discovered that the passenger, Phillip Harris, was wanted for murder out of Indianola, Mississippi.

Harris was taken into custody and booked into the Kennesaw jail.