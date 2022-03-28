Dead infant found on Mississippi porch prompts search for mother

Police are investigating after someone found an abandoned newborn dead on a porch of a house and they’re seeking the public’s help to find the baby’s mother.

Southaven Police say they received a call about the baby. When they arrived, they found the infant had died.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we ask that the families impacted by this are allowed to have their privacy during this difficult time,” police said on social media.

“We are also asking that if anyone has information on the mother, to please come forward. We are concerned for her health and well-being.”

We are asking for the help of the public to help identify this mother and infant.

Police asked anyone with information about the identity of the mother or information concerning this matter call The Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.