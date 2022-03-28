Coroner: One killed after shooting turns Mississippi party space into ‘war zone’

Published 6:10 am Monday, March 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene

One man was killed and two others were injured after a party at a Mississippi event venue was turned into a “war zone.” according to a Mississippi coroner.

Pike County Coroner Wally Jones said the shooting happened early Sunday, March 27, at the Presley Banquet & Event Center in McComb.

Jones described the scene as a “war zone” to WJTV News in Jackson.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Frankiyon Bates, 26, of Magnolia was identified as the person who was killed in the shooting.

Officials from the McComb police department said the shooting happened at a party held at the event space and that they do not know how many shooters were involved in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation. No suspects have been identified.

 

 

More News

Investigation launched after five-year-old leaves elementary school, found safe about a mile away. Parent says child was being bullied.

mississippi crime

Georgia police officer makes traffic stop — finds drugs, weapon and man wanted for Mississippi murder

Man sentenced for running drug operation from Mississippi jail. Officials say he has been arrested 65 times, has six prior felonies.

Another dose of destructive weather forecast for Mississippi, Alabama in middle of week

Print Article