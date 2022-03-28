Coroner: One killed after shooting turns Mississippi party space into ‘war zone’

One man was killed and two others were injured after a party at a Mississippi event venue was turned into a “war zone.” according to a Mississippi coroner.

Pike County Coroner Wally Jones said the shooting happened early Sunday, March 27, at the Presley Banquet & Event Center in McComb.

Jones described the scene as a “war zone” to WJTV News in Jackson.

Frankiyon Bates, 26, of Magnolia was identified as the person who was killed in the shooting.

Officials from the McComb police department said the shooting happened at a party held at the event space and that they do not know how many shooters were involved in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation. No suspects have been identified.