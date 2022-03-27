Police find three Mississippi children unharmed after brief search

Published 8:31 am Sunday, March 27, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The search for three children reported missing in the Jackson area issued early Sunday was canceled later in the day after police reported they found the three children unharmed, a Jackson TV station reported.

The Endangered/Missing Child Alert was canceled for three children from the Jackson, Mississippi, Hinds County area.

WLBT-TV reported that all three children were found safe by officers with the Ridgeland Police Department.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for 8-year-old Tony Parker Blount, Michael Allen Blount, Jr., 11, and Mark Chaztine Blount, 9.

Police said the three were accompanied by Asheli Rekekee Donelson. Asheli Rekekee Donelson is described as a 32-year-old black female, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black medium-length hair.

