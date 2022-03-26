Mississippi man dies in wreck after vehicle overturns in water

A Crosby man died Thursday from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle wreck.

At approximately 3:24 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a crash on Hwy. 33, according to Cpl. Craig James.

A 2000 GMC Yukon driven by Lance McClain, 66, was traveling south on Hwy. 33 when he lost control of his vehicle and overturned into water. McClain received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.