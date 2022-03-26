‘Badly decomposed’ remains of man found near ditch, Mississippi police report

Published 5:33 am Saturday, March 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police believe the “badly decomposed” remains of a body found in a ditch Friday night appear to have been in the ditch for weeks.

Canton police were called to the South Hickory Street area Friday night after residents complained of a foul odor in the neighborhood. Police were called to the area at approximately 5: 30 p.m. Friday.

A search led to the discovery of the body of a male lying in a grassy area near a ditch. Police described the body as being “badly decomposed.”

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Canton Police say they have launched an investigation into the discovery.

 

More News

Mississippi health officials warn about ‘gas station heroin’ in state

Documentary about first woman drafted by NBA, Mississippi native Lusia Harris wins Academy Award

Police: Man said he broke into Mississippi bank to steal money for food, cigarettes, hotel room

Mississippi sheriff looking for armed and dangerous man in domestic violence incident

Print Article