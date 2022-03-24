Stolen track hoe found halfway-buried in mud in Mississippi lake bottom. Officials seeking answers to how it got there.

Law enforcement officials are looking for information about a piece of construction equipment that was stolen and later found buried in mud in the lake bottom of a north Mississippi lake.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of a track hoe found halfway submerged in the mud at Enid Lake.

Officials say the piece of construction equipment was stolen from the boat ramp at Plum Point on the lake and moved a half mile where it was found surrounded by mud.

Anyone with information about the crime can call CrimeStoppers of Panola County at 662-209-2011. All calls are confidential and CrimeStoppers pays up to $1000.00 for information leading to an arrest.

—