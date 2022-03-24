Mississippi sheriff: Jailer arrested after reportedly giving contraband to prisoner

A jailer in the Adams County jail has been arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime by furnishing contraband to a prisoner.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Nakeria Virgil on Wednesday.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten terminated Virgil on March 10, after an internal investigation into how contraband was making its way into the jail.

Her arrest came after a further investigation was completed.

“I hold my employees accountable for their actions and when an employee breaks that trust and puts other employees’ lives at risk, there will be severe consequences. In this case, Virgil put everyone in the jail at risk and that will not be tolerated,” Patten said.