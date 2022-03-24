From cruise ships, car windows and front door steps: Videos of New Orleans tornado capture power of storm

Published 8:30 am Thursday, March 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Cameras from numerous vantage points in the Big Easy captured the powerful tornado that ripped through the suburbs of New Orleans Tuesday. Below are six videos posted on Twitter of the multi-vertex tornado that crossed in the ninth ward and Arabi area.

