Five tornadoes so far confirmed in Mississippi from Tuesday’s storms

The National Weather Service in Jackson says it has confirmed five tornadoes from the storm system that rolled across Mississippi on Tuesday.

The strongest tornado confirmed on Wednesday a tornado that hit near Damascus in Kemper County.

After assessing the damage left behind from the storm, the National Weather Service said maximum winds were as high as 145 mph, making the tornado a strong EF-3 on the Enhance Fujita Scale used to rate tornadoes.

The tornado formed in southwest Kemper County about eight miles north/northwest of Collinsville. It cut a path 9.2 miles long to the northeast that was up to 800 yards wide at times.

Damage surveys were completed for 5 confirmed tornadoes today for the March 22 severe weather event. Four EF-1 tornadoes and one EF-3 tornado were found across our area today. pic.twitter.com/SNgkzxFY9p — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) March 24, 2022

According to WTOK News in Meridian, one home was shifted off its foundation, and several homes were destroyed in the tornado. The twister was at its strongest as it passed along Smith-Galoway Road, where it destroyed a manufactured home after snapping anchoring straps or pulling some of them out of the ground. The home was then thrown about one hundred yards, roughly the distance of a football field.

Other tornadoes that have been confirmed, include an EF-1 tornado in Holmes County, an EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton.

Data is still being gathered on this, and additional storm damage, in determining if other tornadoes happened and their respective intensities.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with multiple counties to assess damage after the severe weather.

There were reports of two injuries in Holmes and Copiah counties. Twelve counties are reporting damage to homes.

MEMA encourages people that sustained damage to their homes to report it to their counties using MEMA’s self-report tool.