Officials looking for missing Mississippi teen

UPDATE: Officials say the teen has been found safe and is in the custody of the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officials in Panola County are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Joseph Dolden was last seen Saturday getting into a black vehicle with a male named Chance who may be from the Curtis-Locke Station area.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for the runaway juvenile on Facebook Tuesday evening.

If you have seen Joseph, or know where he is, please call CrimeStoppers of Panola County at 662-209-2011.