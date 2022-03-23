New Mississippi coronavirus cases still at historic lows

Mississippi reported another day of historically low numbers of new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus on Wednesday as state virus numbers continued to trend downward.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 129 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The new cases reported on Wednesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 793,870.

MSDH reported one new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 12,369.

Through Monday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly Wednesday to 96.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 124 with Wednesday’s update.

