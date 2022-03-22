Two people killed when cars collide in wee hours Tuesday morning, state troopers report

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred during the early morning hours Tuesday on Highway 552 in Jefferson County.

The accident was reported at approximately 1:45 a.m., said Corporal Craig James, a public affairs officer for MHP.

A 2011 Dodge Pickup driven by 23-year-old Jarrius Gillespie of Columbus and a 2011 Nissan SUV driven by 20-year-old Alicia Triplett of D’Iberville were traveling west on Highway 552 when the Dodge collided with the Nissan.

Gillespie and his passenger, 20-year-old Jaeda Anthony of Southaven, received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.