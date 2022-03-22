Mississippi woman dies in interstate crash Monday

Published 6:28 am Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Daily Leader Staff

A Mississippi woman died as the result of a crash on the interstate Monday morning.

The wreck happened in Hinds County on I-55 around 9 a.m., according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Gigi Love, 42, of Brookhaven, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2007 Saturn she was a passenger in left the roadway and flipped.

The driver of the vehicle — Jerry Hammond, 44, of Magee — was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

