Wreaths Across American to honor, celebrate veterans in Mississippi this weekend

Published 4:40 am Monday, March 21, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A national group honoring America’s veterans will host a free event in Mississippi next week to honor the sacrifices of America’s military veterans.

Wreaths Across America will bring a mobile education exhibit to Madison, Mississippi, on Saturday and the public is invited to attend free of charge.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. central at Liberty Park at 810 Madison Avenue in Madison, Mississippi.

A special service beginning at 1 p.m. will honor America’s Vietnam veterans,

Wreaths Across America honors the fallen by placing wreaths on grave markers in veterans cemeteries all across the country.

Saturday’s event is hosted by the Mississippi Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Magnolia State and Annandale DAR chapters along with the Jackson Regents Council DAR.

For more information on the organization visit: wreathsacrossamerica.org.

