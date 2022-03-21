Employee dies after industrial accident in Vicksburg

Authorities from multiple agencies are investigating a fatal industrial accident that occurred Sunday morning in Vicksburg.

The VPD said in a release Sunday that officers were dispatched at 8:45 a.m. to Riverside Stoneyard at 657 Dorsey St. in response to an industrial accident.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers observed that an employee of the business had been fatally injured.

Lawrence “Gooch” Gibson Jr., 47, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials from the United States Coast Guard, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Warren County Coroner’s Office and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were also at the scene.

U.S. Coast Guard District 8 confirmed that the incident is being investigated by OSHA.

The Vicksburg Police Department stated that more information will be provided as it becomes available.