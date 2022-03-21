Employee dies after industrial accident in Vicksburg

Published 6:22 am Monday, March 21, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Authorities from multiple agencies are investigating a fatal industrial accident that occurred Sunday morning in Vicksburg.

The VPD said in a release Sunday that officers were dispatched at 8:45 a.m. to Riverside Stoneyard at 657 Dorsey St. in response to an industrial accident.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers observed that an employee of the business had been fatally injured.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Lawrence “Gooch” Gibson Jr., 47, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials from the United States Coast Guard, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Warren County Coroner’s Office and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were also at the scene.

U.S. Coast Guard District 8 confirmed that the incident is being investigated by OSHA.

The Vicksburg Police Department stated that more information will be provided as it becomes available.

More News

Entire five-officer shift calls in sick to protest conditions at Mississippi city’s police department. Leaders discuss morale, lack of funds.

Police vehicle slammed during pursuit of suspect. Mississippi officer left breathing, but non-responsive.

Two men charged with Mississippi triple murder, but police say they don’t have the motive figured out yet

It wasn’t the knock on the stall door he expected, former Mississippi teacher tried to lure a teen for sex, deputies say, but got handcuffed instead

Print Article