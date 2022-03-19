Police: Woman dies after being hit multiple times on Mississippi highway

Police say a woman died after being hit by multiple vehicles on a busy Mississippi Gulf Coast highway Friday morning.

Pascagoula police report that Francis Cook, 55, was struck shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. 90 just west of the 14th Street overpass.

A post from police says the victim was struck by multiple vehicles. Some of vehicles stopped, said police, but authorities are still asking anyone with information that can help identify any other vehicles to come forward.

“If YOU were involved in this incident, we ask that you please come forward with information by contacting us at 228-762-2211,” states the department’s Facebook post.