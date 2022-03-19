Mississippi deputies arrest four people after overdose death of female just released from jail

A suspected overdose death of a woman just released from jail prompted investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department to conduct surveillance on the home, later resulting in several arrests.

Sheriff David Allison said deputies and other emergency responders were sent to 35 Billy Glenn Lane on Feb. 27 in response to an unresponsive female.

Emergency personnel arrived to find the woman had passed away, allegedly from an overdose. Witness statements determined the woman had just been released from jail and apparently had an addiction to heroin, Allison said.

The next day, narcotics detectives patrolled the area in an effort to conduct surveillance and follow up on the overdose case. While in that area, the detectives saw a 2011 GMC Terrain being operated in a careless manner, leading to a stop. In the vehicle they identified 40-year-old Sandra Severin as the driver and 41-year-old Gerald Brown as the passenger. Both occupants gave their address as 35 Billy Glenn Lane.

Using investigative techniques, three packages of suboxone were found in Severin’s possession and some paraphernalia was found in Brown’s possession, Allison said. Severin was arrested for the offense of possession of a controlled substance and Brown was arrested for possession of paraphernalia.

After performing those arrests, the detectives started the process of securing a search warrant for the home. Allison said that after securing that warrant, a search of the home located methamphetamine, digital scales, a distribution amount of marijuana and baggies, leading to the additional charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute being pressed on Severin and Brown, Allison said.

While conducting the search, a vehicle occupied by 26-year old Kirston Kennedy of 195 Arbor Gate Circle and 26-year-old Austin Kennedy of 1637 Highway 11 South arrived at the home. In plain view within the vehicle, the detectives could see a substance suspected to be heroin, resulting in a search of the vehicle that located scales, plastic bags and an unknown white substance suspected to be a cutting agent used in the sale of heroin, Allison said.

Both were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, Allison said.