Louisiana teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire

Published 5:40 am Thursday, March 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Louisiana teen is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire.

Court records indicate that Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, of Ouachita Parish, allegedly told his victim that he wanted to set someone on fire to see what it was like.

The attack happened on March 5.

Investigators report that White and his victim were drinking alcohol when he allegedly doused her with an unknown liquid. White then used a lighter to set his girlfriend on fire.

The victim is reported to have suffered severe burns to her head and neck. Her hair was also burned in the incident.

White was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a felony charge of domestic abuse battery, serious injury burning.

