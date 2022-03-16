Mississippi police officer fired after investigation into theft allegation

A Mississippi police officer has been fired following an investigation that the officer stole items from a personal bag of a suspect under arrest.

WLOX News in Biloxi reports that Moss Point Mayor Billy Knig confirmed that the officer had been fired Tuesday night,

On March 4, 2022, the Moss Point Police Department was notified by an outside agency that a Moss Point police officer had made the infraction. An internal police investigation found that the police officer in question took property out of a personal property bag from an arrested individual, according to a press release from the Moss Point Police Department,

The officer was put on leave after the investigation.

“There is no room in this police department for dishonesty. We hire officers with the belief that they can be trusted with not only sensitive information, but also property and other items that come into their possession by virtue of their office. These men and women are held to a high standard, and they know they are accountable for their actions.” Moss Point Chief of Police Brandon Ashley said in a news release. “Unfortunately, there is occasionally an officer who violates their oath of office. When these officers are identified they will be quickly removed from their position of trust.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to contact the Moss Point Police Department’s Internal Affairs officer at 228-474-3660. You may also leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers by calling 1-800-787-5898.