Mississippi financial planner lured women to his apartment to rape them, prosecutors say as trial begins

The rape trial of a Mississippi financial planner who has been jailed for nearly three years due to COVID-19 delaying jury trials began Tuesday in New Orleans.

William McDonough, 49, of Natchez, Mississippi, faces three charges of rape after three women told police he lured them to a New Orleans apartment and then forced himself onto them sexually.

The first trial involving one of those alleged rapes, which occurred in 2016, began Tuesday with opening statements.

Prosecutors allege that McDonough overpowered the women after he got them back to his apartment.

In the trial, the prosecution said the woman went to the hospital for treatment and that DNA found on her matched McDonough’s.

NOLA.com reported that prosecutors said they expected to call as witnesses the two other women who allege McDonough raped them, though their trials are expected to be held at a later time. In those cases, the website reported, one woman reportedly received a black eye and the other woman reportedly had fractured ribs and a concussion.

McDonough has pleaded not guilty and his defense attorneys told jurors the facts would provide the whole charges stem from the victim being upset over a breakup with McDonough.