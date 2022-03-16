15-year-old shot five times outside Mississippi convenience store

Published 6:11 am Wednesday, March 16, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A 15-year-old boy was shot five times outside a Mississippi convenience store Tuesday afternoon, police report.

Jackson news sources report that the teen was shot in front of the store the 100 block of Withers Street and Highway 467 around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was responsive when officers arrived on the scene. He was then transported to a nearby hospital with wounds in his abdomen and left leg.

The suspect’s vehicle — a tan Chevy Malibu — was last seen heading east on HWY 467.

 

