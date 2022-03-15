Mississippi’s new coronavirus case averages remain flat

The weekly average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained flat Tuesday as the state released the latest numbers on the virus that has gripped the state for more than two years.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 153 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday.

The new cases reported on Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 793,103.

MSDH reported 13 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 12,288.

Through Tuesday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases remained flat Tuesday at 162.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases fell slightly to 210 with Tuesday’s update.