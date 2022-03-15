Mississippi police: Man with multiple stab wounds refuses to reveal what happened

A man suffering from what appeared to be multiple stabs wounds refused to give police any information about where or who stabbed him Friday night.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers made contact with the man at Zipy Foods store on Old Washington Road in Natchez. However, when police questioned the man about what happened, he was uncooperative, Daughtry said.

“He won’t tell us where he was stabbed or who stabbed him,” Daughtry said.

The man was transported to the hospital late Friday night.

Daughtry said the man left the hospital without being discharged and the extent of his injuries are unclear, he said.

Anyone with information should contact the Natchez Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001 to leave an anonymous tip.