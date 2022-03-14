Mississippi UPS driver attacked by pair of pit bulls; driver hospitalized with severe injuries

A delivery driver with UPS who was trying to deliver a package was attacked by two pit bulls in southeastern Mississippi, said a local sheriff.

Sheriff Mike Ezell told WLOX that the incident happened on Friday at a home in Escatawpa in Jackson County. The driver was hospitalized with severe injuries. Both the dogs were taken into custody and have been handed over to the local animal control authorities.

The sheriff told the station that a worker with the electric company was driving by and saw the driver being attacked. The worker helped get the dogs away from the driver and also called emergency services.

Authorities are investigating further; no charges have been filed so far.