Mississippi 18-year-old charged with killing 16-year-old girl

Published 9:17 pm Monday, March 14, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police have charged an 18-year-old boy with murder after they say he shot to death a 16-year-old girl.

Charleston, Mississippi, police say they charged Terrance Brooks with the murder of 16-year-old Destini Jemerson.

Jemerson was shot and killed on February 26 as she was riding as a back seat passenger in a car driving in Charleston.

Police has not released additional details of the crime or the possible motive for the shooting.

