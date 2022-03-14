Fourth person charged with December capital murder of Mississippi man found dead in his bath tub. Cash, drugs, weapons found in house.

A fourth person has been charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened just before Christmas in Plantersville.

Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office report that Anthony Dixon, 32, of 147 Mike Avenue, Guntown, has been charged with capital murder and other charges related to the Dec. 22 shooting death of Justin Mayfield, 39, at his County Road 746 Plantersville home.

Dixon has also been charged with violation of probation, driving under the influence, no insurance and no seat belt.

His bond has been set at $5 million.

Authorities said at least two more people could be charged in connection to the shooting.

Christopher Clayton, 21, of Fulton; Shanery D. Hampton, 29, of Macon; and Gavin Jeffers, 28, of West Point; were arrested in early February in connection with Mayfield’s death. They are being held without bond.

The shooting happened on Dec. 22 at approximately 2 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene they found an adult male — later identified as Mayfield — lying dead in the bathtub in a bathroom inside the house, Johnson said.

Johnson said it was determined that armed suspects broke into Mayfield’s house. Once inside, a struggle ensued, Johnson said. Mayfield did everything he could do to defend himself, Johnson said.

Officials believe the suspects were trying to rob a drug house. The suspects allegedly stole cash and narcotics and fled.

Even after the reported robbery, Johnson said, deputies found large amounts of cash, large amounts of narcotics and weapons inside the house.

Johnson said he wanted to make it clear to the public that the shooting and robbery were planned and calculated.

“This was not just a random act of someone coming by and not knowing these people and breaking into their home and shooting these people,” Johnson said. “This was a very calculated, very manipulated and planned event.”