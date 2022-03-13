More details emerge in fatal accident that killed 7-year-old child, sent woman to jail

Published 10:09 pm Sunday, March 13, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The driver who rammed her car into a building and killed a 7-year-old passenger has been charged with aggravated DUI, a Jackson TV station reported Sunday.

The fatal accident happened Saturday afternoon, police reported.

WLBT-TV reported that the driver was identified as Kathryn Blankenship.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Her passenger, 7-year-old Chezeyo Alspaugh, was killed in the accident.

WAPT-TV in Jackson reported that Blankenship was the mother of Alspaugh, but that was has not been verified through other sources.

More News

One person dead after crashing car into Clarion Ledger newspaper office in Jackson

Mississippi school dedicates reading space to fallen Korean War soldier

Mississippi UPS driver attacked by pit bulls while delivering package to house

‘We hunkered down’ Youth baseball team takes refuge in dugout as shooting breaks out near crowded Mississippi fairgrounds

Print Article