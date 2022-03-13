Mississippi UPS driver attacked by pit bulls while delivering package to house

A UPS driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was reportedly attacked by two pit bulls while attempting to deliver a package.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and animal control are investigating the incident that happened Friday in Escatawpa.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said that investigators do not believe the dogs were roaming loose at the time of the attack.

According to local news sources, an electric company worker, who was passing by at the time, witnessed the attack and called 911 for help.

The two pit bulls were taken into custody and turned over to Jackson County Animal Shelter.

No charges have been filed, but authorities say they are investigating the incident.