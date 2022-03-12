Corpse found in ditch had unique smile that may offer clue into his identity, investigators say

Investigators are trying to determine the identity of a body found in a ditch Friday on a rural stretch of Mississippi highway. Their main clue may be the man’s teeth.

Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to an area off Old Highway 61 near the Lyon community just before 1 p.m. Friday.

There they found the dead body of a black man who they could not immediately identify. Investigators said they believe the man’s body had been in the ditch for several days.

The body has been sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy. The only clue investigators released about the man’s identity was that he had a gold tooth with a dollar sign on it.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 662-624-2411 or through the office’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CoahomaCountySheriffsOffice