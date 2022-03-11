Mississippi man sentenced for 2018 shooting death of his son

Published 6:27 am Friday, March 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 20 years in jail Thursday after he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his son in 2018.

Joel Chad Graves pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday in Forrest County Circuit Court.

Graves was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Court Judge Jon Mark Weathers to the maximum of 20 years behind bars.

On Aug. 16, 2018, Grave shot and killed his 20-year-old son Joel Scott Graves during a domestic dispute at Breckenridge Park Apartments in Hattiesburg.

Graves was originally charged with the second-degree murder of his son.

