Former Mississippi assistant principal fired for reading book to children; now receiving financial support for attorney fees on fundraising page

A former Mississippi assistant principal has set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money for attorney fees after he says he was fired for reading the book “I Need a New Butt!” to a group of second graders.

“Was recently fired for reading “I Need a New Butt,” to students. It’s a funny silly book. A book that kids love. I am just looking for some help to pay bills while I look for another job,” Toby Price wrote on his GoFundMe page.”I have two kids with autism and another BPD. Thank you for helping. We have found an attorney and need help with the fee.”

Price, who worked as an assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School in Byram, said he hadn’t planned to read to the second graders, but ended up reading the book when the principal did not show up to the class as was planned.

Price said he texted his boss who told him to go ahead and read to the children. Price said he grabbed one of his favorite books, “I Need a New Butt!”, a book that he had read before at a previous school where he had worked. Price said he didn’t think twice about reading the book to the students.

Now Price is raising money for attorney fees after he said he was fired for showing “poor professional judgment” by reading the book that contains words like “butt” and “fart.”

As of Friday morning, the GoFundMe account has raised more than $12,000.

Price said he has hired an attorney and plans to appeal his termination at a hearing on March 21.