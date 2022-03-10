More than 100 Mississippi school districts to offer free online tutoring

More than 100 school districts in Mississippi are set to get free online tutoring services.

The Mississippi Department of Education said it plans to use $10.7 million in federal emergency relief funds to buy the services from Paper, an on-demand educational support company based in Santa Monica, California. The funds will cover the costs of the tutoring services through Sept. 30, 2024.

Tutoring services in math and English Language Arts will be available to grades 3-12, WLBT-TV reported. The services will be live, online, and available 24/7 with a live person, the department said.

Teachers and administrators will access real-time data through a data dashboard to assign activities, monitor student progress, and schedule one-on-one or small group tutoring sessions during the school day. Parents may also schedule tutorial services after school and on the weekend.

The tutoring services will also be available for English learners and students with special needs.

“Besides giving educators more tools to manage instruction and gauge students’ needs and progress, these tutoring services allow parents and students to get help with homework from a tutor any time of the day,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

Online training and support sessions for teachers, administrators, parents, and students in participating districts will start in the coming weeks. All districts will begin receiving personalized training by the end of the month.