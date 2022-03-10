Mississippi woman is second person arrested in January credit card fraud crime spree

Published 5:20 am Thursday, March 10, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A second person has been arrested and faces 11 charges of credit card fraud in what appears to be a January crime spree.

Oxford Police arrested Danielle Evans, 33, of Oxford, on March 7 and charged her with 11 counts of credit card fraud. Evans was taken before a judge for her initial bond hearing and given a $20,000 bond.

On Feb. 14, the Oxford police took a report from a victim who walked into the police department and reported that their credit card had been used without their permission.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

After an investigation, Andrew Hobby, 36, of Oxford, was charged with 12 counts of Credit Card Fraud from incidents that spanned over a 13-day period in January.

Hobby was taken into custody on February 17th and taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for
his initial bond hearing and issued a $15,000 bond.

 

More News

Mississippi man dies in hit-and-run after apparently looking for missing dog along New Orleans area highway

If approved by legislators, officers in this Mississippi city will be certified to draw blood from DUI suspects after judge issues warrant electronically

Two arrested after Mississippi homeowner reports early morning armed robbery at residence

After two-day effort, Mississippi crews recover submerged vehicle, speculate car had been underwater for 17 years

Print Article