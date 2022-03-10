Man wanted for attempted murder in Mississippi shot, killed by officers in Colorado Springs

A man wanted for attempted murder in Mississippi was shot dead Monday by Colorado Police officers.

James Gregory, 39, was identified as the man shot dead by officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Gregory was wanted for attempted murder in Tippah County in connection with a Feb. 26 stabbing and beating that left a man paralyzed.

The victim was reportedly found in a trailer more than 24 hours after the incident.

During the incident, Gregory reportedly stole his victim’s vehicle and drove the vehicle more than 1,000 miles to Colorado Springs.

Monday morning, officers began an investigation to find Gregory’s whereabouts. Gregory was reportedly spotted and drew his gun, pointed it at officers and fired at least one shot. Gregory was able to get away but was found later ny other Colorado Springs officers.

Gergory reportedly pointed his his gun at officers. In response, police shot and killed Gregory.

Four CSPD officers are on leave, pending further investigation into the shooting.