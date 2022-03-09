Mississippi officers looking for hit-and-run suspect after he disappears into woods

Mississippi authorities are looking for a man reportedly involved in a hit-and-run, who fled officers and then disappeared in the woods Monday.

Local news sources report that a Madison police officer attempted to stop a black Ford Explorer that headed north on Highway 51 near the north city limits of Madison Monday morning. The officer suspected that the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Madison.

The vehicle led the officer on a chase after the vehicle refused to stop for the officer. The driver, later identified as Jesus Salvador Melendez, of Jackson, stopped the vehicle during the brief chase and fled into a wooded area near Highway 51 near Green Oak Lane.

Officials with the Madison Police Department, Madison and Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Department of Wildlife & Fisheries assisted in the search for the suspect. The search was discontinued without the suspect’s capture.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Melendez, who will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident and fleeing a law enforcement officer.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Melendez, they are asked to contact the Madison Police Department at (601) 856-6111.