Mississippi man arrested in string of Alabama church burglaries

A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with a string of church burglaries in Alabama.

WHNT News in Hunstville reports that Johnathan William Alan Wilson was arrested by the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office after investigations into the burglaries of churches in Vina, Alabama led deputies to Wilson in Tremont, Mississippi, a community 25-miles away.

Wilson is suspected of stealing audio equipment and other electronic items from the Ebenezer Baptist Church in 2021 and the Hurrican Creek Missionary Baptist Church a couple of weeks ago.

Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama developed Wilson as a suspect in both burglaries, after someone noticed some of the stolen items at a camper Wilson was staying at in Vina. Authorities went to the camper and recovered items that had been stolen from the Hurrican Creek Church.

At the camper, deputies found information that led to Wilson’s location in Tremont. Wilson was found with more stolen equipment by Itawamba County Sheriff’s deputies.

A large portion of the stolen items from the churches was recovered and has already been returned.

Wilson had outstanding warrants with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities there arrested him and he was booked into the Itawamba County Jail.

After Wilson completes his sentence in Mississippi, he will be transferred back to Franklin County to face burglary and theft of property charges. More arrests are possible in the case, authorities say.