Babysitter charged with murder in New Orleans infant’s death

Published 3:47 pm Wednesday, March 9, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A babysitter has been charged with murder in the death of a 6-month-old boy she was watching in New Orleans, police said.

Keriaon Smith, 19, was previously arrested on a cruelty charge but was re-booked for second-degree murder Tuesday after autopsy results ruled the child’s death to be a homicide, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police Department.

The infant was found unresponsive March 5 while being cared for by a family friend, who was later identified as Smith.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Emergency medical services personnel found that the child had numerous injuries and wasn’t breathing, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Smith had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

More News

Mississippi man dies in hit-and-run after apparently looking for missing dog along New Orleans area highway

If approved by legislators, officers in this Mississippi city will be certified to draw blood from DUI suspects after judge issues warrant electronically

Two arrested after Mississippi homeowner reports early morning armed robbery at residence

After two-day effort, Mississippi crews recover submerged vehicle, speculate car had been underwater for 17 years

Print Article