Search under way for runaway 12-year-old missing for nearly four days
Published 6:34 am Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old Brookhaven runaway who was last seen on March 4.
Nayanna Mykel Loving was last seen Friday, March 4, around 9:50 p.m. on North Jackson Street.
Loving is described as a black female, weighing 125 pounds and standing 5-feet 2-inches tall. She was wearing long blue pants and a yellow hoodie.
Anyone who has information on Loving is asked to call the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.