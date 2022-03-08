New coronavirus cases still dropping across Mississippi, state reports

Published 5:06 pm Tuesday, March 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to fall Tuesday as the state reported the latest statistics of new cases.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 149 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday.

The new cases reported on Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 791,966.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

MSDH reported 35 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 12,206.

Through Tuesday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Tuesday to 257. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since late November 2021.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 326 with Tuesday’s update. The two-week average has not been that low since late November 2021.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases
as of March 3		 Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of March 3
Adams 7119 141 103 22
Alcorn 9897 153 132 20
Amite 3223 68 58 10
Attala 5253 111 207 38
Benton 2264 49 47 10
Bolivar 9238 177 275 34
Calhoun 4632 70 44 7
Carroll 2556 50 58 12
Chickasaw 5581 96 63 15
Choctaw 2213 33 13 0
Claiborne 2138 46 45 9
Clarke 4207 106 131 32
Clay 4936 98 41 5
Coahoma 6432 121 138 14
Copiah 7102 114 110 15
Covington 7056 109 187 41
De Soto 49914 540 130 27
Forrest 21908 307 370 66
Franklin 1922 38 47 5
George 7120 86 98 9
Greene 3179 56 81 7
Grenada 5497 128 155 32
Hancock 12154 150 146 23
Harrison 53345 652 748 88
Hinds 51981 775 882 141
Holmes 4440 104 133 21
Humphreys 2007 44 39 10
Issaquena 261 9 0 0
Itawamba 7359 143 134 24
Jackson 36768 450 418 47
Jasper 4814 75 46 2
Jefferson 1469 37 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2844 53 15 1
Jones 21107 287 349 47
Kemper 2164 47 50 10
Lafayette 15115 177 202 57
Lamar 17320 160 71 12
Lauderdale 18719 359 499 108
Lawrence 3572 56 28 2
Leake 6383 115 103 17
Lee 26559 294 225 43
Leflore 7293 167 276 60
Lincoln 8269 156 216 45
Lowndes 17463 234 305 69
Madison 23911 321 421 72
Marion 6940 134 172 25
Marshall 9876 172 69 17
Monroe 10952 216 192 55
Montgomery 2948 75 95 15
Neshoba 10581 235 232 61
Newton 5989 97 89 16
Noxubee 2715 48 42 6
Oktibbeha 11063 158 272 40
Panola 10368 167 103 15
Pearl River 14979 269 273 42
Perry 3033 63 43 9
Pike 9571 184 178 44
Pontotoc 10314 141 90 13
Prentiss 8175 103 102 15
Quitman 1559 31 0 0
Rankin 36386 478 511 69
Scott 6480 118 120 19
Sharkey 950 25 48 8
Simpson 6939 146 184 20
Smith 4089 67 80 8
Stone 5385 70 112 14
Sunflower 5746 120 138 21
Tallahatchie 3176 60 50 7
Tate 7294 140 80 19
Tippah 7296 106 119 14
Tishomingo 6107 122 104 28
Tunica 2510 45 20 4
Union 9452 118 133 23
Walthall 3580 79 71 16
Warren 10184 201 177 38
Washington 10248 195 246 44
Wayne 5951 84 106 13
Webster 3377 69 66 14
Wilkinson 1792 46 25 6
Winston 5199 103 136 39
Yalobusha 4052 56 84 22
Yazoo 8006 103 152 20
Total 791,966 12,206 12,594 2,175

More News

Drag racing leads to death of unborn child, injury of mother. Two Mississippi men arrested.

Officials: Woman runs over, kills boyfriend traveling 73 mph down interstate. Man got out of vehicle during argument just past Mississippi state line.

HGTV ‘Home Town’ stars Ben and Erin Napier back Mississippi city’s tourism tax effort

Starbucks employees of Mississippi store announce plans to unionize

Print Article