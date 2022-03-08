New coronavirus cases still dropping across Mississippi, state reports
Published 5:06 pm Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Mississippi’s spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to fall Tuesday as the state reported the latest statistics of new cases.
Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 149 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday.
The new cases reported on Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 791,966.
MSDH reported 35 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 12,206.
Through Tuesday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.
For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Tuesday to 257. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since late November 2021.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 326 with Tuesday’s update. The two-week average has not been that low since late November 2021.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
as of March 3
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of March 3
|Adams
|7119
|141
|103
|22
|Alcorn
|9897
|153
|132
|20
|Amite
|3223
|68
|58
|10
|Attala
|5253
|111
|207
|38
|Benton
|2264
|49
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9238
|177
|275
|34
|Calhoun
|4632
|70
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2556
|50
|58
|12
|Chickasaw
|5581
|96
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2213
|33
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2138
|46
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4207
|106
|131
|32
|Clay
|4936
|98
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|6432
|121
|138
|14
|Copiah
|7102
|114
|110
|15
|Covington
|7056
|109
|187
|41
|De Soto
|49914
|540
|130
|27
|Forrest
|21908
|307
|370
|66
|Franklin
|1922
|38
|47
|5
|George
|7120
|86
|98
|9
|Greene
|3179
|56
|81
|7
|Grenada
|5497
|128
|155
|32
|Hancock
|12154
|150
|146
|23
|Harrison
|53345
|652
|748
|88
|Hinds
|51981
|775
|882
|141
|Holmes
|4440
|104
|133
|21
|Humphreys
|2007
|44
|39
|10
|Issaquena
|261
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7359
|143
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36768
|450
|418
|47
|Jasper
|4814
|75
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1469
|37
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2844
|53
|15
|1
|Jones
|21107
|287
|349
|47
|Kemper
|2164
|47
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|15115
|177
|202
|57
|Lamar
|17320
|160
|71
|12
|Lauderdale
|18719
|359
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3572
|56
|28
|2
|Leake
|6383
|115
|103
|17
|Lee
|26559
|294
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7293
|167
|276
|60
|Lincoln
|8269
|156
|216
|45
|Lowndes
|17463
|234
|305
|69
|Madison
|23911
|321
|421
|72
|Marion
|6940
|134
|172
|25
|Marshall
|9876
|172
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10952
|216
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2948
|75
|95
|15
|Neshoba
|10581
|235
|232
|61
|Newton
|5989
|97
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2715
|48
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|11063
|158
|272
|40
|Panola
|10368
|167
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14979
|269
|273
|42
|Perry
|3033
|63
|43
|9
|Pike
|9571
|184
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10314
|141
|90
|13
|Prentiss
|8175
|103
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1559
|31
|0
|0
|Rankin
|36386
|478
|511
|69
|Scott
|6480
|118
|120
|19
|Sharkey
|950
|25
|48
|8
|Simpson
|6939
|146
|184
|20
|Smith
|4089
|67
|80
|8
|Stone
|5385
|70
|112
|14
|Sunflower
|5746
|120
|138
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3176
|60
|50
|7
|Tate
|7294
|140
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7296
|106
|119
|14
|Tishomingo
|6107
|122
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2510
|45
|20
|4
|Union
|9452
|118
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3580
|79
|71
|16
|Warren
|10184
|201
|177
|38
|Washington
|10248
|195
|246
|44
|Wayne
|5951
|84
|106
|13
|Webster
|3377
|69
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1792
|46
|25
|6
|Winston
|5199
|103
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|4052
|56
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|8006
|103
|152
|20
|Total
|791,966
|12,206
|12,594
|2,175