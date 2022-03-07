Mississippi police on manhunt for armed and dangerous teens wanted in attempted murder

Published 5:46 am Monday, March 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement officers are on a manhunt for three teens described as armed and dangerous who are suspects in a drive-by shooting that sent another teen to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Canton Police say they are searching for Cortez Robinson, 16, Cordarious Johnson, 16, and Ahkeem Lewis.

Johnson had been previously been arrested for the murder of a 15-year-old in Canton in 2021.

Police report that the three suspects are accused of shooting a teen victim on Boyd Street as he sat in his vehicle.

The victim was hit multiple times and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The victim is in stable condition.

The three suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

 

 

