Mississippi firefighters battle weekend house fire that claimed one life

One person is dead after a Lawrence County house fire Saturday.

Monticello and Lawrence County fire departments responded to an 8:37 a.m. call to a structure fire on Henry Cox Road. When fire fighters arrived, they found flames coming from the back of the house.

In zero visibility, firefighters entered the home and performed a complete search as they extinguished the blaze. The body of a victim was discovered at the seat of the fire, according to Lawrence County Fire Coordinator Donnie Weeks.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending verification, according to Lawrence County Coroner Sandra Lambert.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Lawrence County fire marshal and Mississippi State Fire Marshals Office.

“Our Prayers are with this family today and the days ahead,” Weeks said.